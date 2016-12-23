FDA Approves First Drug to Treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy

andrewsafonov/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first drug used to treat spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease.

According to a news release from the FDA, Spinraza, an injection administered into the fluid surrounding the spinal cord, is approved for use in children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy. “There has been a long-standing need for a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, the most common genetic cause of death in infants, and a disease that can affect people at any stage of life,” said the director of the Division of Neurology Products at …read more