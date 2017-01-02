FDA Issues New Guidelines to Prevent Pacemaker Hacking

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Millions of Americans use medical devices such as pacemakers for regulating the heart’s contractions. A new cyber threat could have potentially deadly outcomes, and now the Food and Drug Administration is taking actions to deal with the issue.

The FDA has issued recommendations to the medical device companies to change their security apparatus because many of these devices virtually have hard-wired passwords that can be easily hacked.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462