FDA issues warning letter to four companies selling products using claims that marijuana component cures cancer

JK1991/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to four companies on Wednesday that sell products online that claim to “prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure cancer without evidence to support these outcomes.”

According to the FDA, the sale of unapproved products can put patients at risk, and “the deceptive marketing of unproven treatments may keep some patients from accessing appropriate, recognized therapies to treat serious and even fatal diseases.”

The agency says it is concerned by the sale of such products, which allegedly contain cannabidiol, a component of the marijuana plant. Cannabidiol is not approved for any indication, …read more


