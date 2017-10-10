‘Fed is best’ viral photo shows a mom feeding her two babies differently

Maya Vorderstrasse(NEW YORK) — Maya Vorderstrasse is a New Jersey mom who feeds her two babies in different ways: one by breast and one by bottle.

She wants to the world to know: Fed is best.

In a now-viral Instagram photo of her feeding Zoey, 13 months, and Hazel, 2 months, Vorderstrasse shares her journey down two different paths that are often at odds with one another in the parenting world.

“I always dreamed I would breastfeed my child as long as I could,” she wrote. “I’ve seen so many beautiful and amazing journeys through the bonding and comforting experience that …read more