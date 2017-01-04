Fentanyl Deaths Have Spiked Across the US, With No Sign of Slowing Down

(Geneva Sands/ABC News) Drugs seized during a joint DEA raid in Manchester, New Hampshire. Sept. 13, 2016.(NEW YORK) — Morgan Gilman, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire got in her car and drove three hours to buy a supply of fentanyl.

When she arrived, she took the “normal amount” and got back in her car to drive home, but not before an ominous warning from the seller: “Be careful, it’s stronger this time.”

The next thing she remembers is waking up in the hospital, handcuffed to the bed with the worst headache of her life.

