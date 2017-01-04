Fentanyl Deaths Have Spiked Across the US, With No Sign of Slowing Down

(Geneva Sands/ABC News) Drugs seized during a joint DEA raid in Manchester, New Hampshire. Sept. 13, 2016.(NEW YORK) — Morgan Gilman, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire got in her car and drove three hours to buy a supply of fentanyl.

When she arrived, she took the “normal amount” and got back in her car to drive home, but not before an ominous warning from the seller: “Be careful, it’s stronger this time.”

The next thing she remembers is waking up in the hospital, handcuffed to the bed with the worst headache of her life.

“I was doing about 80 on the highway when …read more


