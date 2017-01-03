Fierce Male Dancer Defies Traditional Body Stereotypes with Bold Moves

Instagram/erik_cav5493(PITTSBURGH) — This male dancer is high-kicking his way into 2017 with some bold dance moves set to the song “Banginator” by Beatowski.

Erik Cavanaugh, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is defying traditional body stereotypes with his fierce contemporary dance routines.

“I went to a high school in Pittsburgh called CAPA which stands for creative and performing arts,” the 23-year-old told ABC News. “I was originally a theater major and acted for a good portion of my life. At the end of my sophomore year, I realized I didn’t really have the drive for acting anymore and wanted to pursue dancing. And, …read more