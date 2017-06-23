Fifth Republican senator comes out in opposition to health care bill

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republican leaders unveiled what they called a “discussion draft” of their long-awaited health care bill, a part of the party’s ongoing efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Five Republican senators have already come out in opposition to the Senate bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, jeopardizing its passage.

Critics on both sides of the aisle said the bill, which was drafted behind closed doors by a small group of Senate leaders and committee staffers, has been shrouded in secrecy.

Trump told reporters Thursday that there will be “a little negotiation, but it’s going to be very good.”

