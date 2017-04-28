Find out what U2 has in common with Michael Jackson, Madonna and “Weird Al” Yankovic

ABC/Rick Rowell

Aside from being hitmaking artists who’ve sold millions of records in their long careers, U2, Michael Jackson, Madonna and “Weird Al” Yankovic have something else in common: They’re the only artists who’ve scored at least one top-40 hit each decade since the ’80s.

As Billboard notes, U2 is the latest group to achieve this feat, thanks to the fact that the Irish rockers collaborated with rapper Kendrick Lamar on one of his new songs, “XXX.” That tune just charted at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100. As a result, U2 has now scored six …read more