“Fire” sale: The Doors releasing limited-edition vinyl “Light My Fire” single

RhinoJuly 29 will mark the 50th anniversary of The Doors‘ classic song “Light My Fire” breaking on through to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and in honor of the milestone, a limited-edition vinyl single will be issued on Friday, July 28.

The special release will be a reproduction of an original 7-inch single that came out in Japan. The sleeve featured a photo of the band and included a single edit of “Light My Fire” on the A side and the album version of “The Crystal Ship” on the B side.

Only …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462