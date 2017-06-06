“Fire” sale: The Doors releasing limited-edition vinyl “Light My Fire” single

RhinoJuly 29 will mark the 50th anniversary of The Doors‘ classic song “Light My Fire” breaking on through to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and in honor of the milestone, a limited-edition vinyl single will be issued on Friday, July 28.

The special release will be a reproduction of an original 7-inch single that came out in Japan. The sleeve featured a photo of the band and included a single edit of “Light My Fire” on the A side and the album version of “The Crystal Ship” on the B side.

