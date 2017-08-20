Firefighters and lifeguards form human chain to rescue swimmer

Troy Perkins USCG FD(CAPE MAY, N.J.) — Lifeguards and rescuers in Cape May, New Jersey, formed a human chain in the water to save a swimmer on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said there were originally three victims, but all were able to make it to shore, according to the Cape May Fire Department, except for a fourth person, who officials said was trying to attempt a rescue.

Two rescue swimmers with the Cape May Fire Department were placed in the water and then several lifeguards from Cape May Beach Patrol arrived and joined them to form the human chain.

All four victims received emergency medical …read more