Firefighters snap hilarious photo after helping free boy’s middle finger from desk

Lakeland FD/ABC News(LAKELAND, Fla.) — Firefighters went beyond the call of duty to help a curious 6-year-old boy after he got stuck in a tight spot.

“I went to pick him up from daycare and was in my car when one of the teachers ran out and said, ‘Everything is fine, but Gio got one of his hands stuck in a desk,'” Leah Aponte told ABC News. “I thought it was just in a drawer or something.”

To her surprise, Gio had managed to wedge a single finger inside one of the holes within the desk.

"My son is pretty mischievous, so I


