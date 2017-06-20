First “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter reflects on seizure, vows to ‘live fully’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The first Bachelorette star, Trista Sutter, who had a seizure while she was vacationing with her family in Croatia, opened up about the scary medical emergency and how she is dealing with the unanswered questions about her health.

“All I remember was feeling very dizzy and nauseous, and the next thing I knew, I was in this dream. The only way I can describe it is was like a white euphoria,” Sutter recalled in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Sutter was on a tour with her husband, Ryan Sutter, whom she met on the series …read more