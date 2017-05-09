First-ever videos for three classic Elton John songs to debut this month

Credit: Joseph GuayBack in December, Elton John launched The Cut, a global competition inviting people to create videos for three of his classic hits: “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and “Bennie & the Jets.” Entries from over 50 countries were received, and now the winners have been chosen. The full videos will premiere later this month, but details of each one have now been revealed.

The winning entry for the “Bennie & the Jets” video tells “the story of the formation of Bennie and the Jets,” …read more


