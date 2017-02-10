First-Grader Puts Personal Spin on Bell-Ringing to Signal End to Years of Chemotherapy

Courtesy Lacie Spagnolo(PITTSBURGH) — Jimmy Spagnolo is a 6-year-old dancing machine.

Videos posted by his mother, Lacie Spagnolo, to social media chronicling his fight against cancer show him bopping, smiling and clapping down hospital hallways.

“Music is in his soul,” Lacie Spagnolo told ABC News Friday.

So it made sense that after Jimmy, a first-grader from right outside of Pittsburgh, rang a bell last week signaling the end of his final chemotherapy treatment, he screamed, hugged his family and then, of course, began dancing.

The ringing of a bell is a tradition that’s been adopted by children’s cancer centers around the country to mark …read more