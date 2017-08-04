First responders go in disguise as camp counselors to build trust with community kids

Courtesy Camp Rosenbaum(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Campers at Camp Rosenbaum in Portland, Oregon, spend one week each summer horseback riding, fishing and hiking with counselors who answer to camp nicknames including “Granola,” “Waffles” and “Half-Pint.”

On the final day, those campers, at-risk youths between the ages of 9 and 11, learn that the counselors who slept in their bunks and taught them camp songs are first responders the other 51 weeks of the year.

The counselors are police officers, firefighters and members of the military who volunteer to spend time with the kids, all of whom must apply for the camp and live …read more