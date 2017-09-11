First responders rescue mother, four-month-old baby from Irma-flooded Miami home

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — A mother and her 4-month-old baby were rescued Sunday as floodwaters from Hurricane Irma filled their North Miami Beach, Florida, home.

A man called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report he was concerned about his neighbor and her child who were in their home as water was rising, according to North Miami Beach Police Department Major Richard Rand.

Wind gusts from Irma were still approaching 60 mph at the time of the 911 call so the police department deployed a specialized military vehicle to rescue the woman and child.

The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle had five first-responders on …read more


