First-time dad uses amazing trick to calm his crying newborn daughter

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — One first-time dad seemed like a pro after he expertly quieted his crying baby instantly.

Author Daniel Eisenman was lying in bed while shooting a Facebook Live video when his 3-week-old daughter, Divina Victoria, began crying.

“So I did my go-to ‘om,’ which seemed to work pretty effectively,” he told ABC News.

In the video, which has now gone viral with more than 29 million people watching, Eisenman’s daughter quiets immediately, seemingly going to sleep.

Eisenman said he had a hunch his trick would work.

“When she was in the womb, I would ‘om’ to her,” he explained. “So when …read more