Fitness expert shows how moms can flatten the stomach post-pregnancy

New mothers are turning to an exercise method to help beat the so-called "mummy tummy," the stubborn post-pregnancy stomach bulge that is often the result of a medical condition.

“What’s causing the bulge is the pressure from your internal abdominal cavity, so whenever you strain or do certain positions, you would see bulging through,” Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, told ABC News of the common postpartum phenomenon.

During pregnancy, the growing uterus stretches out the abdomen, which can cause the vertical bands of muscle that meet in the middle to separate from …read more