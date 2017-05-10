Five by three: Vinyl box set featuring ZZ Top’s first five albums due out next month

Warner Bros. RecordsVinyl versions of ZZ Top‘s first five albums will be gathered together in a new box set that will be released on June 9.

Cinco: The First Five LPs will feature 180-gram vinyl editions of 1971’s ZZ Top’s First Album, 1972’s Rio Grande Mud, 1973’s Tres Hombres, 1975’s Fandango! and 1976’s Tejas. The collection’s five discs are packaged in a box designed to resemble the ornate custom “Nudie” suits ZZ Top’s members were known for wearing onstage back in the day.

Among the highlights of the box set:

