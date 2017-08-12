Five deaths reported after using balloon systems to treat obesity, FDA says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — At least five people have died from 2016 to present day after using gastric balloon systems to treat obesity, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

“All five reports indicate that patient deaths occurred within a month or less of balloon placement,” the FDA said in a statement, adding officials do not know if it was the devices or the surgical procedures that led to the deaths.

Four of the deaths were attributed to people using the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, manufactured by Apollo Endo Surgery. One death involved the ReShape Integrated Dual Balloon System, manufactured by …read more