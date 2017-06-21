Five unusual yoga styles for International Yoga Day

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you’ve never practiced yoga before, there’s no better day to start than on Wednesday. June 21 is International Yoga Day.

According to Days of the Year, International Yoga Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 11, 2014. But the physical, mental and spiritual practice that’s helped millions worldwide is actually more than 6,000 years old.

If the idea of “oooming” your way through a yoga class has you yawning, read on. Yoga has taken all sorts of forms and has risen to new heights — even incorporating all sorts of furry friends. The good …read more