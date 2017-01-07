Five-Year-Old Boy Learns to Write First Word Thanks to Gwen Stefani’s ‘Hollaback Girl’

ABC News via Twitter(NEW YORK) — One kindergarten student, who is learning how to read and write, surprised his mother when he used a hit Gwen Stefani song to help him spell the word “banana.”

Mother of one Norah Jones often plays the radio-edit of the 2004 hit single, “Hollaback Girl,” in which the former No Doubt frontwoman croons, “This … is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S!”

“We ride the subway all the time and he listens to that in the headphones so he hears it a lot,” the New York City woman told ABC News.

Still, she was shocked when her 5-year-old …read more