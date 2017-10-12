Fla. doctor apologizes after video shows him yelling, cursing at patient

ABCNews.com(GAINESVILLE, Fla.) — A Florida doctor, who was seen yelling and cursing at a patient in a now-viral video, said he did so because the woman was “abusive to the office staff,” according to a statement he released on Wednesday.

Peter Gallogly, a physician at the Gainesville After Hours Clinic in northern Florida, said the video was the last minute of an “hour-long episode” with Jessica Stipe, who he says became irate and refused to leave the office. Gallogly also apologized, however, saying he “overreacted.”

Stipe, who shared a video of the incident on her Facebook page Monday, said she was “in …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462