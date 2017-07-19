Fleetwood Mac the first band to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year

Credit: Danny ClinchEach year, the Recording Academy salutes an individual music artist at the prestigious MusiCares Person of the Year gala. However, the organization has announced that, for the first time ever, the 2018 honoree won’t be a person, but a band. Fleetwood Mac will be celebrated at a star-studded tribute event held during Grammy Week on January 26 at New York’s famous Radio City Music Hall.

The rock legends, whose classic current lineup features Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie and John McVie, will be recognized for their career achievements …read more