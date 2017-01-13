Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Planning to Release Duets Album in May

Credits: Danny ClinchWith Stevie Nicks going her own way lately, fellow Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have revealed that they’ve decided to release music they’ve been recording over the last couple of years as a duets album. The singer/songwriters tell The Los Angeles Times that the record has the working title Buckingham-McVie and is tentatively scheduled to arrive in May.

"All these years we've had this rapport, but we'd never really thought about doing a duet album before," Buckingham explains. "There is that album that I did with Stevie back before


