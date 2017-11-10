Fleetwood Mac’s MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to feature John Legend, Keith Urban & more stars

Credit: Danny ClinchFleetwood Mac will be the honorees at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year concert, and now the lineup of performers paying tribute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers at the gala event on January 26 has been announced.

Confirmed to hit the stage at the concert, which will be held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, are John Legend, country singer Keith Urban, pop stars OneRepublic, Lorde and Harry Styles, and the pop-rock sibling trio HAIM. Fleetwood Mac will close out the evening with their own performance. More performers will be …read more


