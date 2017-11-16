Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1975 album getting expanded reissue treatment with a “Landslide” of extras

Warner Bros. RecordsFleetwood Mac has unveiled plans for the latest installment of its ongoing reissue campaign: a remastered and expanded edition of the band’s self-titled 1975 album will hit stores on January 19, 2018.

The Fleetwood Mac reissue will be available as a deluxe edition featuring three CDs, a DVD and a vinyl LP; an expanded two-CD version; a single CD; and digitally.

The album marked the start of the most successful chapter of Fleetwood Mac’s long career, as the band welcomed the duo of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham into its lineup. Fleetwood …read more