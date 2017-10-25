Flesh-eating bacteria claims second life after Hurricane Harvey

Creatas/Thinkstock(GALVESTON, Texas) — Scores of Texans died when Hurricane Harvey unleashed a biblical storm with massive surgewaters and devastating wind gusts that punished the area.

The rebuilding effort has also been difficult — and tragic.

On Oct. 16, a carpenter in Galveston, Texas, named Josue Zurita lost his life after a flesh-eating bacteria caused a disease called necrotizing fasciitis that spread through his body.

Zurita, who went by the nickname “Cochito,” according to his obituary, was remembered as a faithful Catholic, “a loyal friend” and “a loving father and hardworking carpenter.”

The 31-year-old was hospitalized for a “wound on his upper left arm,” according …read more