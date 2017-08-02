Florida confirms its first sexually transmitted case of Zika in 2017

iStock/Thinkstock(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Florida has confirmed the state’s first sexually transmitted case of Zika for this year, health officials said.

The Florida Department of Health announced in a statement Tuesday that the case was reported in Pinellas County. A resident’s partner showed symptoms of the mosquito-borne virus following a recent trip to Cuba. Both patients tested positive for Zika.

“There is no evidence of ongoing transmission of Zika by mosquitoes in any area of Florida,” the health department said. “It is important to remember Zika can also be transmitted sexually and to take precautions if you or your partner traveled to an …read more