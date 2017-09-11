Florida couple braves Hurricane Irma to care for dolphins: ‘I wasn’t going to leave them’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Even as Hurricane Irma was barreling toward the Florida Keys, one couple decided they wouldn’t leave without their dolphins.

Phillip Admire, director of zoology at Island Dolphin Care, and his wife Michelle Crosetto, a veterinarian, remained in Key Largo to protect their dolphins. The marine mammals work with veterans and autistic children through the organization’s dolphin-assisted therapy programs.

The devastation from Irma caused a dangerous situation for the dolphins because of water contamination, debris and other factors. The animals were also at risk of being pushed out of their habitat because of the storm.

To protect the dolphins, …read more