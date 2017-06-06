Florida mom gives birth to 13.5-pound baby: ‘It looked they pulled a toddler out of my belly’

Courtesy Larry and Chrissy Corbitt(KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla.) — A Florida woman can breathe a sigh of relief after giving birth to a whopping 13.5-pound baby girl.

“It looked they pulled a toddler out of my belly. She’s so big,” Chrissy Corbitt of Keystone Heights told ABC News of her newborn, Carleigh Corbitt.

Baby Carleigh was born on May 15 at Orange Park Medical Center. The proud parents, Chrissy and her husband Larry Corbitt, had no idea just how large of a bundle she was.

"When the doctor was pulling her out of me I just start hearing them all laughing and excited in