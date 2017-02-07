Flu Takes a Toll in NYC with Four Children Reported Dead

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The flu season has been particularly rough in New York City this year with four pediatric deaths from the virus reported in the city, all in January, according to New York State Health Department.

The flu has been spreading across the country, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seeing epidemic levels of flu activity late last month.

There have been 15 flu-related pediatric deaths in the nation during this current flu season, the CDC reported last week.

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all reported high levels of flu-like activity, according to a CDC flu report last …read more


