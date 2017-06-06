Flying with peanut allergies: How airlines react

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Shortly after boarding a flight, Sydney Silverman, 13, equipped with her own disinfecting wipes, takes a moment to vigilantly wipe down her seat and the seats next to her. Every stitch, tray table, pocket and armrest must be tended to.

Sydney has practiced this routine for years, taking over her parents’ duties once she got older, according to her father, Dr. Michael Silverman, a psychologist in New York City.

No, the Silvermans are not germaphobes. Sydney suffers from a severe peanut allergy and the consequences of coming into contact with the allergens can be life threatening.

