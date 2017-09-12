Following death of Steve Howe’s son, Yestival Tour is canceled

MSO PRThe rest of Yes‘ Yestival tour have been canceled, following the sudden death of guitarist Steve Howe‘s son.

A note on the band’s official website reads, “Due to the tragic, unexpected death of guitarist Steve Howe’s beloved younger son, Virgil, YES regrettably announces that the remaining dates of their Yestival Tour have been cancelled. Ticket refunds for the affected tour dates (in Moorhead, Cedar Rapids, London, Rochester, Boston and Huntington) will be available at point of purchase.”

The note continues, “YES — Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood …read more


