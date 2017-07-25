Following Foreigner reunion performance, ex-member Ian McDonald to play NYC club show with his current band

© 2017 Sebastian Sabal-BruceFresh from his historic reunion performance with Foreigner last week in Wantagh, New York, the group’s founding multi-instrumentalist, Ian McDonald, is set to play a new concert with his current band, Honey West, tonight at the intimate New York City club Rockwood Music Hall. Honey West, which features McDonald collaborating with stage actor-turned-singer/songwriter Ted Zurkowski, released its debut album, Bad Old World, in May.

McDonald, who’s also a founding member of U.K. prog-rocker pioneers King Crimson, produced Bad Old World and contributed lead guitars, keyboards, flute, saxophones, …read more