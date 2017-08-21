Foo Astley? Foo Fighters & Rick Astley play “Never Gonna Give You Up” in Japan

ABC/Fred WatkinsDave Grohl loves playing with his other artists, especially his heroes, though his collaborations are usually in the same zip code, musically. So what happened this weekend might surprise a lot of people.

Stereogum reports that at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, Foo Fighters played the Marine Stage while ’80s phenomenon Rick Astley performed on the Mountain Stage. A more unlikely collaboration could not have been predicted, but leave it to Grohl to come up with something fun on the fly.

Having only met two minutes prior, they got together during the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462