Fool for the CD? Foghat releasing CD version of “Live at the Belly Up” album in June

Foghat RecordsIn February, Foghat released a new digital live album called Live at the Belly Up that captured an August 2016 show at the Belly Up tavern in Solana Beach, California, and now the veteran boogie-rock band has announced plans to issue the record on CD on June 30.

Live at the Belly Up features the rockers playing a set that included such classics as “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City” and their cover of blues great Willie Dixon‘s “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” as well as three tunes from the band’s …read more