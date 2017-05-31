For a (Southern) rocker: Jackson Browne pays tribute to Gregg Allman

Rick Diamond/GABB14/Getty Images for Blackbird ProductionsJackson Browne‘s friendship with the late Gregg Allman dates back to the late 1960s, before Gregg and his brother Duane formed the Allman Brothers Band. Now, the famed singer/songwriter has penned a heartfelt tribute to the Southern rock pioneer, who died Saturday of complications from liver cancer.

“Allman was one of the most gifted singers of the last fifty years,” Browne writes on his Facebook page. “He was a blues singer first, and he was so natural, and so soulful, that when he sang songs that …read more