For Thrice in My Life: Stevie Wonder reportedly marries for a third time

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic GroupStevie Wonder has married his girlfriend of five years, Tomeeka Bracy, at a star-studded and lavish ceremony at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, U.K. tabloid The Sun reports. According to the newspaper, John Legend, Usher and Pharrell Williams were among the stars who serenaded the Motown great and his new bride at the reception.

The Sun also reports that Wonder sang to Tomeeka at the party. One person described as an “onlooker” at the event told the paper, “Stevie’s musical pals each got up on stage to …read more