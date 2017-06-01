Foreign doctors filling shortages, communities who need them uncertain amid visa changes

Hunstock/iStock/Thinkstock(MACON, Georgia) — A few months ago, Almatmed Abdelsalam was busy looking for a home for his family of four in the modestly-sized city of Macon, Georgia, eager to settle down after securing a job as a physician.

The city is one of the many rural and urban areas that face a severe shortage of doctors, a burden that has been relieved by foreign doctors allowed to stay in the U.S. to help. Thanks to this special visa waiver program, Abdelsalam expected to join the estimated 1,000 international physicians each year who opt to work in underserved communities across America.

However, on …read more