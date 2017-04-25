Foreigner, Boston, Deep Purple part of $20 summer concert ticket special

Credit: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for ForeignerSummer concert season is almost here, and fans will have a chance to enjoy live music at budget prices.

Foreigner, Boston, Deep Purple, Rod Stewart and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the artists involved in live event promoter Live Nation’s “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” on National Concert Day, Monday, May 1. The company will offer over one million tickets to various concert tours for just $20 each.

The $20 tickets will be available for over 1,000 shows and over 50 tours, including Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, Deep …read more