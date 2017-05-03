Foreigner members happy that fans are benefiting from Live Nation’s $20 ticket promotion

Credit: Bill BernsteinLive Nation has launched a special promotion offering $20 tickets from now through May 9 to a variety of summer tours, including the package trek featuring Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

Founding Foreigner guitarist/songwriter Mick Jones tells ABC Radio that he’s glad some fans who normally couldn’t afford to go to concerts will be able to attend the shows.

“Prices are going up all the time on everything and it’s good to give ’em a break,” says Jones. “It’s a nice feeling. I feel that it’s fair, and the people are benefiting …read more