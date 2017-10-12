Foreigner musical, “Jukebox Hero,” to premiere next summer

Annerin ProductionsForeigner fans, get ready for Jukebox Hero, the jukebox musical.

On Wednesday the band announced that the new musical — featuring 16 Foreigner hits including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and, of course, “Jukebox Hero” — will open next August in Calgary, Canada.

The show was based on a screenplay by writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, who also worked on The Commitments and Across the Universe, among other movies and TV shows.

It’s a coming of age story set in a Pennsylvania town where a factory that …read more