Foreigner musical set to premiere in Canada next year; band announces fall 2017 Canadian tour

Credit: Bill BernsteinWith Foreigner out on the road this year celebrating its 40th anniversary, comes word that a new jukebox musical showcasing the band’s classic songs will premiere in 2018 in Calgary, Canada. The production, aptly titled Juke Box Hero, is based on a screenplay written by the duo Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, whose many credits include the films The Commitments and Across the Universe.

The show will tell a coming-of-age story set to Foreigner’s music.

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that …read more


