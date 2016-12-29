Forget New Year’s Resolutions, Try New Year’s Intentions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Zoe Saldana isn’t making a New Year’s resolution for 2017.

Instead, along with her two sisters, Saldana is setting a goal that she thinks is much more attainable: an intention.

“Instead of a resolution this year we decided to set an intention, picking a word and focusing on that word and letting that word guide you through the year,” Saldana’s sister Mariel said in a video.

Zoe Saldana, 38, added that “intention feels more like an active verb. Why not just be? Let’s say, instead of trying to be brave, instead of trying to be …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462