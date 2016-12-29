Forget New Year’s Resolutions, Try New Year’s Intentions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Zoe Saldana isn’t making a New Year’s resolution for 2017.

Instead, along with her two sisters, Saldana is setting a goal that she thinks is much more attainable: an intention.

“Instead of a resolution this year we decided to set an intention, picking a word and focusing on that word and letting that word guide you through the year,” Saldana’s sister Mariel said in a video.

Zoe Saldana, 38, added that “intention feels more like an active verb. Why not just be? Let’s say, instead of trying to be brave, instead of trying to be …read more