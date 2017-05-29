Former Allman Brothers Band members pay tribute to Gregg Allman

Timothy Hiatt/Getty ImagesIn the wake of founding Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman‘s death on Saturday, many of his former band mates have posted tributes to the music icon on their social media sites.

Founding Allman Brothers singer/guitarist Dickey Betts, who played with the group until 2000, writes, “I’m so glad I was able to have a couple good talks with him before he passed…It’s a very sad thing. I…pass along my deepest sympathies to Gregg’s family, friends, and fans.”

Warren Haynes, who played guitar with the Allman Brothers from 1989 until the band’s 2014 …read more


