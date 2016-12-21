Former Couple Throws Party to Mark Their Divorce

Michelle Mahoney(BERKELEY, Calif.) — A former married couple from Berkeley, California threw a divorce party for their friends and family to celebrate the new chapter in their lives that was beginning with their separation.

Jeff Becerra and Michelle Mahoney had been married for 24 years, but are now officially divorced and threw a party Saturday to mark the occasion.

“We’ve had a lot of really good parties over the years and I thought let’s have another one and let this be our last hurrah,” Mahoney said in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America that aired Wednesday.

