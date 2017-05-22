Former Foreigner/King Crimson member Ian McDonald’s new band, Honey West, releases debut album

Readout RecordsEx-Foreigner/King Crimson multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald latest musical project is Honey West, which has just released its debut album, Bad Old World.

For McDonald, getting involved in the new band was as easy as crossing the street. He tells ABC Radio that he joined Honey West after befriending his New York City neighbor Ted Zurkowski, a Shakespearean actor-turned-singer/songwriter.

“Ted and I used to live literally across the street from one another, and…we got talking and I discovered that Ted had a band,” McDonald tells ABC Radio. Ian says he liked the group and Zurkowski’s “energy and …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462