Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett celebrating band’s “Wind & Wuthering” album on new US tour

Credit: Tina KorhonenFresh off his appearance on Yes‘ 2017 Cruise to the Edge, ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is set to launch a brief North American tour with a two-night stand at City Winery in Nashville that begins this evening. During the trek, which has been dubbed “Genesis Revisited with Classic Hackett,” the virtuoso musician will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his old band’s album Wind & Wuthering, which was released in December 1976.

Hackett tells ABC Radio that he was “hugely proud of” Wind & Wuthering, which was the final album he made with Genesis. He also …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462