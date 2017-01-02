Former Marine with Double Arm Transplant Wiggles Fingers in Update

John Peck’s Journey(NEW YORK) — A former U.S. Marine who last year had a double arm transplant celebrated the advent of 2017 a little early by wiggling his fingers to show his progress.

A new video posted last week captures the moment when John Peck, 31, was able to move his fingers by slightly bending them. The small movement is a sign that Peck is continuing to gain control over his new limbs.

Peck had both his arms and legs amputated after he stepped on an explosive device while serving in the Marines in Afghanistan in 2010.

