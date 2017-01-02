Former Marine with Double Arm Transplant Wiggles Fingers in Update

John Peck’s Journey(NEW YORK) — A former U.S. Marine who last year had a double arm transplant celebrated the advent of 2017 a little early by wiggling his fingers to show his progress.

A new video posted last week captures the moment when John Peck, 31, was able to move his fingers by slightly bending them. The small movement is a sign that Peck is continuing to gain control over his new limbs.

Peck had both his arms and legs amputated after he stepped on an explosive device while serving in the Marines in Afghanistan in 2010.

He got his two …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462